Leslie Grace shares passionate dance and dedicates love song to her boyfriend, Ian Eastwood

Long live love and this celebrity couple! Leslie Grace recently took to social media to share a passionate dance and dedicate her bachata song “Bachatica” to her boyfriend, Ian Eastwood.

In the video, the couple appears in a dance studio dancing to the rhythm of Leslie’s 2021 track. Although it is unknown if the video is a throwback to when they were learning the choreography for the official video in which both stars, the complicity, love, and trust are evident.

Last year, the Batgirland In The Heights actress told ET that the ’20s inspired the video. “‘Bachatica’ is a very romantic and sultry song,” the Dominican singer and actress told the publication. “I knew that the song made me feel like I was in another time, it felt really classic. I’ve already done the ‘60s in the past. So I was like, ’Twenties! We are in the roaring twenties; why not?‘”

Directed by Jorge Camarena, the music video marks the first time the couple has collaborated on-screen. “We kind of go into this dance face-off; I challenge him to show me what he’s got in the middle of the dance floor,” Grace shares. “And then we begin to dance, and through that dance, we start to have what we’re calling for simplicity’s sake ‘flashbacks,’ and we go into these different stages of these two people’s relationship.”

Leslie is our new Latina “Batgirl.” Earlier this year she was in Glasgow, Scotland, filming for the upcoming movie. The film will see the Dominican descent actress play the title role and a return of Michael Keaton in his role as Batman.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros And DC Films have chosen the singer and actress to play Barbara Gordon after doing castings with other actresses, including Isabella Merced, Zoey Deutch, and Haley Lu Richardson.