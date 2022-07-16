The Latino singers making people fall in love on Tinder

Tinder isn’t just a regular dating app. People trying to find their significant others can also share a glimpse of their music taste and the best “anthem” that best represents them. Using Spotify, Tinder users share songs that set the mood and speak volumes about their personality on their profiles.

For instance, most Mexican users proudly use Latino artists to let potential love interests know if they are romantic or more urban. To date, Bad Bunny, who is of the most streamed artist on Spotify, is also the number one most mentioned artist on Tinder profiles in Mexico. Most Gen Z identifies with Bad Bunny and use his lyrics to flirt.

The milestone also makes him the first Latin artist to hold the title consecutively. The music platform informed that his album, YHLQMDLG was the most streamed in 2020 and remained in the 20 Top Albums for 2021 globally.

Carolina Gaitán’s “We don’t talk about Bruno” is also on the list. The Colombian singer is adding magic and love to the app. Bomba Estéreo’s “Ojitos Lindos” is also one of the most mentioned by Gen Z.

The King of Romance Luis Miguel is still among the favorite singer to dedicate songs. The Puerto Rico-born singer known as “El Sol de México” is one of the most iconic Latin stars of all time.

Danny Ocean, Rauw Alejandro, and Karol G are also Tinder favorites.