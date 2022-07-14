Sarah Hyland’s bachelorette party was hosted in Punta Mita, Mexico. The party was made up of a large group of friends who were photographed talking and relaxing by the pool and the beach. Hyland shared a photo of the bachelorette party in full, captioning it, “Bachelorette Trip of my dreams 💕 I love these humans with all of my heart and feel so much gratitude for the space we hold for each other. You all are MAGIC.”

The photo shows the women wearing black bathing suits that read “Bridesmaid,” while Hyland wore a white bathing suit that read “Bride.” She’s been engaged to fiancee Wells Adams for the past three years.