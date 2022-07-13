Marc Anthony’s youngest son Ryan Muñiz, whom he shares with Dayanara Torres, has been very active on Instagram this year. He recently surprised followers with new pictures showing the mature and handsome young man he’s turned into. Judging by the pictures, Ryan, 18, has something up his sleeve. So far, neither Ryan nor his parents have revealed what it is, but it looks like it could be related to the entertainment industry, whether that’s singing, acting, or modeling is to be determined.

In the pictures Ryan shared there is no denying the resemblance he has with his father when he was young, of course, with his own sense of style. Take a look at some pictures of Ryan throughout the years and some throwbacks of Marc to see how just similar they look.

