Paulina Rubio returns to the stage after her mother Susana Dosamantes’ death

Losing a parent is devastating, and on July 2, Paulina Rubio lost her mother, Susana Dosamantes, due to pancreatic cancer. The legendary actress passed away at 74 years old in a hospital in Miami, Florida. The “Yo no soy esa mujer” singer dedicated a heartfelt message to her mother and asked for privacy for her family as they grieved. Celebrities, fans, and friends, expressed their support and condolences to Paulina, who also lost her father Enrique in 2011. There is no right or wrong way to grieve, and “La chica Dorada” has found solace in performing again.



The dedicated singer was scheduled to perform at the Long Beach Pride Parade & Festival on June 10th, and instead of canceling, she went through with the show, asking her mother to give her strength.

Paulina revealed she would be hitting the stage on Instagram with a video showing sentimental photos with her mother throughout the years. “Give me your light so I can sing today on stage💔 I dedicate my life to you mommy, I will always miss you #madresolohayuna,” she wrote in the caption. Her fans applauded her courageous gesture to perform again after such a short period.

