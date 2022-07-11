Kris Jenner proves she is a big fan of Mariah Carey during Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion show

Kris Jenner looked stunning on Saturday next to Mariah Carey during Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda Women’s Show in Sicily, Italy, sharing a sweet moment with the iconic singer, and proving that she is also a big fan of her hit songs.

Standing outdoors at the historic Piazza Duomo in front of the Syracuse Cathedral, the momager posted a photo with Mariah, wearing a white gown and minimal jewelry, while the singer looked regal in an all black ensemble, a big crown and matching necklace and earrings.

“Me and Mariah… Go back like babies with pacifiers,” Kris wrote on Instagram, referencing the lyrics from her remix of ‘Fantasy,’ to which Mariah responded in the comments “Keepin‘ Fantasies hot like fiiiire,” adding fire and heart emojis.

Fans of both celebrities shared their excitement about the interaction on the comment section, including Khloe Kardashian who wrote “QUEENS,” adding “Ok this is EVERYTHING” and “Are you well? I am not.”

Friends of Kris went on to write sweet words after she posted the photo, with Paris Hilton’s mom, Kathy Hilton, commenting with heart emojis and Kris’ longtime friend Faye Resnick simply stating “Gorgeous.”

The Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda Women’s Show was filled with fan-favorite celebrities, including singer Ciara, supermodel Heidi Klum, and Hollywood stars such as Helen Mirren, Sharon Stone, Drew Barrymore, and Lupita Nyong‘o