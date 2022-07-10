Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Wimbledon officially ends today, with the Men’s Singles final played between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.
The 14-day event is a highlight for tennis fans and one of the most important dates for professional athletes. It’s also a great event for fans of fashion, having plenty to look at in the form of celebrities and royals making courtside appearances.
