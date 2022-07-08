Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff
New couple?

Selena Gomez & Nat Wolff step out for dinner together

The actors were photographed in Los Angeles together.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff were photographed catching up in Los Angeles. The two actors, who years before starred in the film “Behaving Badly” together, looked comfortable and relaxed as they waited for their car at the valet.

Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff©GrosbyGroup
Gomez and Wolff worked together in the past.

Gomez wore an all white outfit that she paired with a jean jacket. Wolff wore dark pants, a white shirt and a black jacket.

Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff©GrosbyGroup
Gomez and Wolff were photographed leaving the Sunset Towel Hotel, setting the internet aflame and wondering whether or not the two are dating.

Gomez is currently in France. She was photographed in Paris wearing different Louis Vouitton outfits, a brand that she’s the image of, and was seen in Sephora, likely conducting business for her makeup brand Rare Beauty. While it’s unclear why Gomez is in France, she’s likely attending different Fashion Week events.

Selena Gomez is currently starring in “Only Murders in The Building,” alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. The show has been met with critical acclaim, with the new season bringing a variety of prestigious actors onboard, including Cara Delevingne, Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer.

Paris is currently swarming with celebrities attending a variety of Fashion events. This week, Balenciaga made headlines when they brought out Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, and more, for one of their fashion shows.

