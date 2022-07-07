Selena Gomez has everyone talking with her new show Only Murders in the Building, and a steamy kiss scene with Cara Delevigne, has people curious about her love life. Gomez has been romantically linked to A-List celebrities like Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Justin Bieber, and Orlando Bloom, but she still hasn’t found the one. The actress will often joke about her single status on viral TikTok videos, and while there are probably plenty of men that would love to give love a shot with her, we will have to wait and see who she chooses to explore with next. While Gomez doesn’t need anyone but herself, we connected again with North America’s leading luxury matchmaking firm Selective Search founder Barbie Adler who selected four eligible bachelors that would be perfect for Gomez. Throughout the last 22 years, Barbie and the Selective Search matchmakers have made introductions that have led to over 4,000 happy couples and 500 children. Check out the men below.

