WATCH: Avril Lavigne recreates her most iconic album cover 20 years later

Avril Lavinge is making us feel nostalgic! The Canadian singer decided to recreate the cover of her most iconic album cover ‘Let Go’ in the exact spot in New York City, 20 years after releasing her debut studio album.

The singer took the time to make it perfect, standing in the same place and making the same pose she did the first time, sharing a video on TikTok about the special moment, with Simple Plan’s song ‘I’m Just A Kid’ used as the audio in the clip.

“20 years later! This was another magical moment for me returning to the exact location of where I shot my debut album cover ‘Let Go’ yesterday in New York City right before we played Madison Square Garden!” the singer shared with her fans and followers.

“Happy 20th anniversary Let Go,” Avril wrote, as she recently released a special version of ‘Let Go’ with the title ‘20th Anniversary Edition’ including more songs, and even a new version of the famous track ‘Breakway’ written by her and sang by Kelly Clarkson.

“Thank you to all of my incredibly amazing and supportive fans that have shown me so much love over all these years,” she added, with fans praising her for her talent. “20 years full of music that I love and that has influenced me so much,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I wanna say that you’ve been made my life happier and brighter for all these past 20 years!”