Kendall Jenner sunbathes wearing just a hat to avoid bikini tan lines

Kendall Jenner wants no business with tan lines; therefore, she decided to leave her bikini behind and benefit from the sun’s vitamin D while wearing nothing but a green baseball cap.

The 26-year-old reality tv personality and model took to social media to share a glimpse of how her summer was going. In a carousel posted on her official Instagram account, Jenner shared a snapshot of herself lying out in the sun with her bum out while she was looking on her cellphone.

Kendall also included an image of her jumping with her horse, a photo of a platter of sushi, and more. Jenner didn’t explain much about her pics and captioned the post with an emoji.

Jenner’s latest social media post comes days after reports of her split with Devin Booker. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair parted ways because “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths.” An insider told the outlet that the model and the athlete “have had discussions about their future, but they are not on the same page.”