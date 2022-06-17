Amara La Negra shares sweet Instagram post with her twin babies

Amara La Negra is all about her babies. The TV personality and icon shared a touching Instagram post, featuring an adorable photo and a sweet caption on motherhood.

The photo shows Amara holding her girls, who are adorably wearing the same outfits, matching bows and all. “I’m Willing to Change! To Become Better For you! I Will do What I have Never Done for you! You girls are my Priority and The Reason Why I am here,” she captioned it.

Amara gave birth to her babies on March 23rd, and is clearly loving motherhood. While she shared the name of the babies’ father, Allan Mueses, she has made it clear that she would be raising the babies herself and that she wasn’t afraid to be a single mother. “I am super happy, excited, under the radar, here enjoying my girls,” she said to HOLA! USA. She dated Mueses while she shot Love & Hip Hop Miami, and they’re no longer together.

In an interview with Despierta America, Amara discussed being a single mother and how she wasn’t afraid of the prospect. “I am not afraid of being a single mother, what I do is that in my perfect world, I waited all this time, in my 30’s, to have my children because my vision was to get married in my white dress, have my husband, have a family, do it well,” she said. “It’s not that I’m doing it wrong, because I think it’s a fantasy, an illusion that isn’t given to everyone and that doesn’t prevent you from being a good mother or having a good home.”