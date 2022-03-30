Amara la Negra reveals the identity of the father of her twins

Amara la Negra surprised the world in the final moments of her pregnancy. After keeping the indentity of the father of her daughters a secret, she finally revealed it. His name is Allan Mueses, and he and Amara dated throughout the recording of the series “Love & Hip Hop Miami.”

©@amaralanegraaln



Amara la Negra is days away from giving birth.

According to a variety of media outlets, Allan is from the Dominican Republic and he works in real estate in Miami. Aside from letting the world know his name, Amara shared that her babies are days away from being born. In social media, she shared a video of her girls’ sonogram, where they look ready to make their entry into the world.

Last November, Amara revealed that she was awaiting twins and that she would become a single mother. Months later, Amara excitedly shared that they twins were girls. When it comes to the father, on multiple interviews Amara stopped herself from discussing the subject. “Well, actually I woke up one day and was like this (pregnant). I don’t know what happened, I only know that I’m happy and that God planted those little seedlings,” she said in an interview with Francisca Lachapel on the program “Despierta America.”

In that same interview, Amara revealed that despite the circumstances of her pregnancy, she still wanted to get married, even though she knows that’s not an option for every parent. “I am not afraid of being a single mother. In my perfect world, I waited all of this time, until my 30’s, to have my kids since I wanted to get married with my white dress, have my husband and have a family, do things right.”