Amara ‘La Negra’ announces she‘s pregnant with twins!!

A stork is stopping by Amara ‘La Negra’ house soon and it will be bringing not 1 but 2 babies. The actress, dancer, and singer revealed that she is pregnant and expecting twins. She shared a photo with a big smile on her face holding the pregnancy test along with the ultrasound of her little ones. The happy news is particularly special after the miscarriage she suffered in the middle of the year.

©@amaralanegraaln



Amara ‘La Negra’ is expecting twins

“I‘m so excited to finally share that I have twins on the way!” the mom-to-be wrote happily. “Thank you Clearblue for being a part of our journey and giving me the most wonderful news!” she added.

“There‘s nothing better than seeing the word PREGNANT!” she said of the life-changing pregnancy test. Her joy is evident and from the depths of her heart she continued, “Although I am scared and nervous, especially after having a miscarriage, I am also excited and on a roller coaster of emotions, but this is truly a blessing.”

Single mom

Hours before confirming the good news, Amara revealed that she is single. “However, Love in Hip Hop was filmed months ago, so you will see me in situations that are no longer happening. But I am single,” she assured with scissors emoji referring to the fact that she “broke up” with her partner, Allan Mueses.

She also expressed that she is ready to have a new partner. “Who says you have to wait a certain amount of time as if someone has died?” she quipped. “When you break up with someone they say take your time and get depressed and ask if someone will love you again? And in the meantime, the other person is already with someone else? No! That‘s over, what’s next.””

And in her Instagram story, in addition to several messages full of positive vibes and independence, one read: “The novel started on February 5 and ended a month ago.... But every novel must have a great ending! I‘ll present it to you this afternoon!!! And then don’t miss the next season because I‘m coming with more!” Congratulations!