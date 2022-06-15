Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Marc Anthony’s fiancé Nadia Ferreira is his best tour partner. Currently, the Latin singer is in Europe for his Pa’lla Voy Tour and has visited cities such as London, Paris, Milan and Zurich.
Along with his soon to be wife, the star has traveled some incredible places, enjoying her company and best of all, creating unforgettable moments. Their photos even seems like they are on their honeymoon!
