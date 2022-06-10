Ray Liotta’s daughter shares emotional tribute to her late father

Ray Liotta’s daughter, Karsen, is sharing an emotional triubte to her late father, breaking her silence since the announcement of his tragic death at age 67, while the actor was in the Dominican Republic on the set of his latest film ‘Dangerous Waters.’

Loading the player...

“Those who knew him, loved him,” she wrote on Instagram, posting a sweet throwback photo. “You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything .”

Many celebrity friends including actors and directors have shared tributes remembering the life of the Hollywood star, who died in his sleep while on set in the Caribbean, where he was accompanied by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo.

“My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical,” Nittolo shared on Instagram, “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”

She also described him as “the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.”

The actor was always supportive about her daughter’s wishes to pursue acting, as he revealed during an interview in 2016. “I am a true believer that if this is what she wants to do, what am I gonna do?” explaining that, “It’s what you do and how you handle that time in between, which is what messes up a lot of actors.”