Taylor Hawkin’s wife provides her first statement after her husband’s death

Alison Hawkins, widow of Taylor Hawkins, has issued her first statement following her husband’s tragic death. Alison took the moment to thank fans of her husband’s band, the Foo Fighters who have provided kindness and support over the past months.

Alison shared her statement on her husband’s Instagram. “My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,“ she wrote. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.” She shared how much her husband loved his place in the band and how seriously he took every one of his performances. “We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighter team out family.”

“In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us. Thank you all again for your love and your sympathy. Taylor loved all of you and we love you too,” she concluded her statement.

The statement was released alongside an announcement of a variety of tribute concerts that will be done in Hawkins’ honor. The will take place in London and in Los Angeles on September 3rd and September 27th. “Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts,” read a press release. Band members will be joined by musicians and fans of Hawkins who want to honor his memory.