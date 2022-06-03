Lily-Rose Depp goes on a date after Johnny Depp’s trial win

Lily-Rose Depp was all smiles during a date night out with her boyfriend, Yassine Stein, in West Hollywood. The pair were seen outside The Sunset Tower holding hands and having dinner.

The outing comes after her dad Johnny Depp won his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. On May 27, Lily-Rose also celebrated her 23rd birthday and took to social media to share the first photos of her since the trial began.

During the trial, Johnny said that Lily-Rose —whom he shares with his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis didn’t attend his wedding to Amber because they were “not on particularly great terms.”

“Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me,” he wrote in a statement.

According to People, before the jury’s decision was made public, Depp was drinking with musician friends Sam Fender and Jeff Beck at the Bridge Tavern in Newcastle, England. A source present at the moment revealed to the publication that “he was in a great mood.”