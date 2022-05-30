Who is Winona Ryder’s boyfriend, Scott Mackinlay Hahn?

Winona Ryder is dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn, but she’s private about her love life. The emblematic actress has been dating Mackinlay since 2011 and has kept most details of their relationship private, even though the two have had some public appearances together.

©GettyImages



Ryder and Mackinlay Hahn at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Ryder first alluded to dating someone in 2016, when, in an interview with The Edit, she said she’d been “happily with someone for quite a while now.“ Ryder and Mackinlay made their red carpet debut that same year, at the premiere of the first season of “Stranger Things.” While they rarely discuss their relationship, they’ve attended several events together, color-coordinating their outfits.

Scott Mackinlay Hahn is a fashion designer based in New York. He is the founder of Loomslane, a green and socially conscious line, which he’s discussed in different interviews as them focusing on making cotton while minimizing the impact on the environment. He’s spoken about his business with a variety of publications, explaining their motto and why they’ve stuck to it.

“Even though it’s this idea of being environmentally conscious, inspired by nature, and socially responsible, it was really born out of wanting to make our factory profitable,” he said to Racked. “It has to go hand-in-hand. And we wanted to create criteria that raised the bar in supply chain operations. So, using certified organic cotton was the only way we were going to make jeans.”