Who is Winona Ryder’s boyfriend, Scott Mackinlay Hahn?

Winona Ryder is dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn, but she’s private about her love life. The emblematic actress has been dating Mackinlay since 2011 and has kept most details of their relationship private, even though the two have had some public appearances together.
Ryder first alluded to dating someone in 2016, when, in an interview with The Edit, she said she’d been “happily with someone for quite a while now.“ Ryder and Mackinlay made their red carpet debut that same year, at the premiere of the first season of “Stranger Things.” While they rarely discuss their relationship, they’ve attended several events together, color-coordinating their outfits.
Scott Mackinlay Hahn is a fashion designer based in New York. He is the founder of Loomslane, a green and socially conscious line, which he’s discussed in different interviews as them focusing on making cotton while minimizing the impact on the environment. He’s spoken about his business with a variety of publications, explaining their motto and why they’ve stuck to it.
“Even though it’s this idea of being environmentally conscious, inspired by nature, and socially responsible, it was really born out of wanting to make our factory profitable,” he said to Racked. “It has to go hand-in-hand. And we wanted to create criteria that raised the bar in supply chain operations. So, using certified organic cotton was the only way we were going to make jeans.”
Ryder has dated a number of notorious celebrities in the past, among them Johnny Depp,Matt Damon and Keanu Reeves. While she’s had many successful and long relationships, Ryder has never been married and doesn’t appear to want to take that step. “I’m a serial monogamist,” she said to The Edit. “I’d rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there’s anything wrong with divorce, but I don’t think I could do it if that was a possibility. When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high,” she said.