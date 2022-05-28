Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
All smiles!

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez smile at MIT commencement ceremony

The couple looked comfortable and happy at the prestigious university’s ceremony

By Maria Loreto -New York

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were spotted at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) commencement ceremony. The couple was smiling and having a good time at the ceremony hosted this past Friday.

RELATED:

Lauren Sánchez praises Jeff Bezos’ tribute to his Cuban dad Miguel Bezos

Lauren Sánchez praised female business owners and asked people to support fair trade shops

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez©GrosbyGroup
Bezos and Sanchez looked happy to be attending the in person ceremony.

The photos show Bezos and Sanchez laughing together. Bezos wore a pinstriped suit with a white button-down shirt and a dark pink tie. Sanchez wore a dark blue dress with animal prints on it, that she paired with some jewelry.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez©GrosbyGroup
The two laughed and had a goot time together.

MIT’s commencement ceremony was the first to be hosted in person in three years, having hosted the previous ceremony’s digitally due to the pandemic. Throughout the event, the couple talked, laughed, and more, with Bezos at one point dropping a kiss on her cheek.

It’s unknown why Sanchez and Bezos were attending the commencement speech, since they weren’t listed as guest speakers. It’s possible that they knew one of the graduates and were invited or were simply invited as important guests.

Earlier this month, Lauren Sanchez shared an Instagram post in support of women business owners and supporting fair trade shops. “So honored to support the @littlemarket with these incredible women. When you empower mothers, you empower future generations,” she wrote. In her post, Sanchez explained that The Little Market is a nonprofit fair trade shop that supports income opportunities for women and underserved communities in places all over the world. Their ultimate goal is to “break the cycle of poverty and create a brighter, more sustainable future for artisans, families, and communities.”

Sanchez and Bezos are not only one of the world’s most famous couples, they’re also one of the busiest!

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more