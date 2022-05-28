Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez smile at MIT commencement ceremony

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were spotted at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) commencement ceremony. The couple was smiling and having a good time at the ceremony hosted this past Friday.

©GrosbyGroup



Bezos and Sanchez looked happy to be attending the in person ceremony.

The photos show Bezos and Sanchez laughing together. Bezos wore a pinstriped suit with a white button-down shirt and a dark pink tie. Sanchez wore a dark blue dress with animal prints on it, that she paired with some jewelry.

©GrosbyGroup



The two laughed and had a goot time together.

MIT’s commencement ceremony was the first to be hosted in person in three years, having hosted the previous ceremony’s digitally due to the pandemic. Throughout the event, the couple talked, laughed, and more, with Bezos at one point dropping a kiss on her cheek.

It’s unknown why Sanchez and Bezos were attending the commencement speech, since they weren’t listed as guest speakers. It’s possible that they knew one of the graduates and were invited or were simply invited as important guests.

Earlier this month, Lauren Sanchez shared an Instagram post in support of women business owners and supporting fair trade shops. “So honored to support the @littlemarket with these incredible women. When you empower mothers, you empower future generations,” she wrote. In her post, Sanchez explained that The Little Market is a nonprofit fair trade shop that supports income opportunities for women and underserved communities in places all over the world. Their ultimate goal is to “break the cycle of poverty and create a brighter, more sustainable future for artisans, families, and communities.”