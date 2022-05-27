Justin Timberlake is $100 million richer. On Thursday, it was revealed by The Wall Street Journal that the singer reached a music-rights deal valued at more than $100 million to Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a fund backed by private equity firm Blackstone. The catalog of songs includes about 200 songs including NSYNC hits like ‘Bye Bye Bye’ and ‘Girlfriend’ and his iconic solo songs, ’SexyBack’ and ‘Cry Me a River.” According to the outlet, the agreement does not include any music he releases in the future.

Timberlake shared his excitement about the partnership, saying in a press release, “I look forward to entering this next chapter.” While $100 million is a lot of money, some of his fans think he got the short end of the stick. The Shade Room shared the news on their popular Instagram account and all the top comments are from fans thinking he could have gotten way more. “That’s an L. He worth at least 500m,” rapper Joyner Lucas wrote. “He’s gonna regret this,” another wrote. “You buggin, that’s it?! Man, you are Justin Timberlake!” One user added.





Timberlake is not the first artist to sell his catalog, see what some other artists have made for their music below.