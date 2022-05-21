Sharon Fonseca stuns at premiere of Gianluca Vacchi documentary

Sharon Fonseca attended the premiere of her partner’s new Amazon documentary. The series, called “Gianluca Vacchi: Mucho Mas,” shows a new side to Gianluca Vacchi, one that’s not all geared towards social media and that shows a more intimate picture of his life and relationships.

Fonseca wore all white for the big event.

Fonseca wore a white dress that she paired with white accessories, like her heels and purse. She wore her hair tied back and wore long jewelry, giving the outfit an elegant look.

She was accompanied by her daughter and her partner.

Fonseca was accompanied by her partner Gianluca Vacchi and their daughter, Blu Jerusalema. Vacchi wore a traditional tux while Blu wore a white dress that matched her mother’s.

“Gianluca Vacchi: Mucho Mas,” premieres on May 25th and will spotlight some of Vacchi’s most important relationships, including the one with his mother, his friends, his partner and their daughter. The project goes beyond his social media persona, one that has made him into one of the most notorious figures in the world. When sharing a trailer on his Instagram, Vacchi wrote, “This film was an incredible journey and I’m proud to show you that stories never tell the whole story.”