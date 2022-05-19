Kim Kardashian’s bestie Amy Schumer transforms into new sister ‘Kamy Kardashian’

And then there were six —sisters! Kris Jenner’s best-kept secret is out after Kim Kardashian’s best friend Amy Schumer transforms into their new sister “Kamy Kardashian.” The actress, comedian, and author arrived at the 2022 Hulu Upfront dressed as her alter ego to present The Kardashians stars Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Schumer rocked a pair of light-washed baggy jeans and a light blue blazer over a brown bodysuit. She completed her look with sandals, oversized reflective sunglasses, and large gold hoops. Amy also donned a high ponytail and acrylic nails.

©Amy Schumer



Amy Schumer transforms into new sister ‘Kamy Kardashian’

“Kamy Kardashian for a day! Anyone with these nails how do you do anything?!,” Schumer captioned her Instagram post. “This was for the @hulu upfronts I got to present with 2 of my new family members @khloekardashian and @krisjenner.”

©Amy Schumer





The comedian also shared a glimpse of her post-event look. “in the 2nd photo I have legally transitioned to sign the bounty Hunter I guess.”