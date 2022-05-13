WATCH: Gwen Stefani reacts to Olivia Rodrigo’s cover of ‘Just A Girl’

There’s no doubt that Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ tour has been a total success so far, with sold out dates and all the excitement from fans all ages, the singer is playing all her hits from her debut album including ‘Driver’s License,’ ‘Good 4 U’ and some iconic covers from Avril Lavinge and Gwen Stefani.

During her recent concert in Philadelphia, Olivia decided to include one of the most popular songs from No Doubt ‘Just A Girl,’ introducing it to a new generation of fans.

“Anyone that knows me knows that I am the biggest Gwen Stefani fan in the world,” the singer said before her performance, and revealed her recent interaction with the lead vocalist of the 90’s band.

“I went to the Met Gala the other day. I got to talk to her for a while, and she’s just the coolest human in the world.” Olivia said to the audience, delivering her own version of the song.

Fans of the artist praised her for giving her own twist to the cover, even Gwen Stefani herself, who saw one of the fan videos on social media and gave her stamp of approval after seeing the performance.

Gwen wrote, “u killed it” with a purple heart and a butterfly emoji, adding “gx,” with fans of both musicians commenting on the Twitter interaction. “AHHH ICONIC,” one person wrote, while others asked for a collaboration, commenting “perform at the vegas show bestie.”

This is not the first time Gwen praises Olivia for her talent, previously stating that “Olivia’s storytelling is confessional and intimate, it’s also larger than life… Rare is the artist who can transport that way, especially at such a young age. And for anyone going through their first heartbreak, Olivia’s voice is a light in the dark.”