Denise Richards spends Mother’s Day with Sami Sheen: ‘It means a lot to me’

Denise Richards was feeling the love on mothers day from her daughters. The mom of 3 spent some time with her oldest daughter Sami Sheen, who she shares with Charlie Sheen, and they were all smiles, happily posing for selfies with each other. Sami shared a gallery of photos on her Instagram, writing in the caption, “happy mother’s day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life.”



©Sami Sheen





Denise has been open in the past about her relationship with the 18-year-old. Last year in February, she joined SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she called the relationship, “strained.” It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained,” she admitted. A year later, it looks like they have thankfully put any drama behind them.

The actress commented on Sammi’s post, thanking her for the amazing mother’s day “Thank you Sami for an amazing Mother’s Day. It means a lot to me,” she wrote. Denise’s mom Joni Richards passed away in 2007, but it seems they felt her spirit at dinner, “I know nana was at dinner with us she would never miss one of her favorite restaurants. Thank you & I love you so much,” the Valentine actress added.



©Sami Sheen





The model also received a special shout-out from her daughter Lola Sheen, who shared a beautiful selfie with a sweet message. “Happy mother’s day mom. My best friend and role model. U forever have saved. me. Thank you for staying by my side no matter what, I’ll always do the same,” she wrote.

