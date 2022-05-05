Gloria ‘Goyo’ Martínez: the talent paving the way for more Afro-Latino artists

Goyo, known in the music industry for being part of the ChocQuibTown group, is paving the way for more Afro-Latino artists who, like her, have waited for years to feel represented. The Afro-Colombian singer, rapper, and songwriter has just graced the cover of Miss Vogue Mexico for the May 2022 issue.

The publication shared a series of photographs in which the singer poses by the sea with colorful looks and vibrant prints for this Spring-Summer 2022.

©Anna Palma / Miss Vogue





Gloria “Goyo” Martínez, alongside her bandmates Carlos “Tostao” Valencia, and Miguel “Slow” Martínez, draws influence from several modern genres, including hip-hop combined with traditional Colombian genres like salsa, Latin jazz, and Afro-Latin rhythms.

Earlier this year, Goyo decided to give her solo career a try and launched her first single, “Na Na Na Na,” accompanied by a video. As reported by BELatina, the singer released her first solo album, En Letra de Otro, with an HBO special.

“With ChocQuibTown, I could also sing about empowering women – but to say it alone and in my own words, it just has a different impact,” the Colombian singer-songwriter told Billboard. “Writing on my own has allowed me to reflect, analyze and really think about what I want to say.”

“We’ve always considered ourselves a group where we can also respect each other’s individuality,” Goyo explained, “For example, Slow [her brother] likes the production side more and is often producing for other artists. I wanted to invite our fans to my world and give them the opportunity to know the woman behind Goyo.”

Enjoy Goyo’s first single below