2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards - Press Room
A star

Gloria ‘Goyo’ Martínez: the talent paving the way for more Afro-Latino artists

Earlier this year, Goyo decided to give her solo career a try and launched her first single, “Na Na Na Na”

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Goyo, known in the music industry for being part of the ChocQuibTown group, is paving the way for more Afro-Latino artists who, like her, have waited for years to feel represented. The Afro-Colombian singer, rapper, and songwriter has just graced the cover of Miss Vogue Mexico for the May 2022 issue.

The publication shared a series of photographs in which the singer poses by the sea with colorful looks and vibrant prints for this Spring-Summer 2022.

Goyo©Anna Palma / Miss Vogue

Gloria “Goyo” Martínez, alongside her bandmates Carlos “Tostao” Valencia, and Miguel “Slow” Martínez, draws influence from several modern genres, including hip-hop combined with traditional Colombian genres like salsa, Latin jazz, and Afro-Latin rhythms.

Earlier this year, Goyo decided to give her solo career a try and launched her first single, “Na Na Na Na,” accompanied by a video. As reported by BELatina, the singer released her first solo album, En Letra de Otro, with an HBO special.

Related

Flor De Toloache talk their new album ‘Florecita Rock-Era’ and the magic of being in an all-woman mariachi band

Oscars 2022: ‘Encanto’ composer Germaine Franco is the first Latina nominated in the category ‘Best Original Score’

Ariana Debose to star in queer Latinx take on ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’

“With ChocQuibTown, I could also sing about empowering women – but to say it alone and in my own words, it just has a different impact,” the Colombian singer-songwriter told Billboard. “Writing on my own has allowed me to reflect, analyze and really think about what I want to say.”

“We’ve always considered ourselves a group where we can also respect each other’s individuality,” Goyo explained, “For example, Slow [her brother] likes the production side more and is often producing for other artists. I wanted to invite our fans to my world and give them the opportunity to know the woman behind Goyo.”

Enjoy Goyo’s first single below


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more