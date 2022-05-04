Drake follows and DMs man’s wife as payback for his trolling Instagram comment

Drake sure knows how to get under people’s skin.
It all started when Instagram user lethalshooter reposted a tweet that about two popular fathers in the NBA: LaVar Ball and Tee Morant. The now-deleted tweet from SLAM STUDIOS said, “Tee Morant is approaching LaVar Ball levels of annoyance,” referencing how the men support their sons’ basketball ambitions.
In the screenshot posted by lethalshooter, someone quoted the original tweet and wrote, “This is crazy cause he’s literally done nothing but be a supportive father on the sidelines giving props to his son & all his sons opponents.”
Drake commented in support of NBA star Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, and Lonzo Ball’s fathers, writing, “Imagine your son makes the league and he’s Ja or Melo or Lonzo. All you can do is be elated and competitive and it’s a right of passage to that the OG’s talk s**t. I know I’mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition.”
Unsurprisingly, a few trolls entered the comment section, with one referencing Drake’s past ghostwriting scandal and commenting: “Ya son prolly play with ghost writers.”
In response, the Certified Lover Boy knew exactly how to get back at the man, following his wife on Instagram and commenting, “I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life.”
The man’s wife went on to post an Instagram Story about being followed by Drake, clearly excited by the whole situation...regardless of how it makes her husband look.
In response, Champagne Papi DM’d her with more support, writing, “I’m here for u ma.”
How do you come back from something like that? Well, you probably don’t. But at least a nice young lady got a Drake follow out of it.