Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez go on afternoon shopping trip in Soho

Jeff Bezos may be a billionaire, but the way he spends his Sundays isn’t that different than the rest of us.

The Amazon founder was spotted in New York City on Sunday, May 1, taking a sweet stroll with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. The couple, who have been linked since 2019, were flashing huge smiles while on their shopping trip, paying a visit to Brunello Cucinelli in SoHo.

For the outing, the pair kept their outfits simple and chic, both wearing basic peices that are super versatille.

Sanchez started her look with a white button-up, tucking her top into some form-fitting light wash jeans and a paire of pointy-toe beige flats. She accessorized with a purse that matches the color of her shoes, finishing things off with a grey fedora and some black glasses to stay discreet.

Her boyfriend went with an even more simplistic outfit, wearing a black T-shirt, tight beige pants, a brown belt, and a pair of sneakers. Up top, the famous founder wore a pair of aviator sunglasses as he chatted on the phone and flashed a grin.