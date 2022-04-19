Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez spent their weekend ‘discovering new waters’

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez took a well-deserved break from their busy schedules to “discover new waters.” The power couple shared a glimpse of how they spent their holiday weekend on social media.

“When it’s finally the weekend, and you can have some fun and discover new waters. 🤍,” Sánchez wrote alongside a carousel of snaps. In the comment section, the journalist and businesswoman said that although their location is as pretty as Seattle, they were in Portugal.

According to the Portuguese newspaper El Correio da Manhã, Jeff and Lauren were together with wayward Fiat heir Lapo Elkann and his fiancée, former rally driver Joana Lemos.

The digital newspaper El Economista reported that while they were on vacation in Portugal, Bezos and Sánchez visited Comporta, Alcácer do Sal and Lisbon.

The couple allegedly also visited the Cathedral and the statue of Pietà, as well as the viewpoints of Santa Luzia and Portas do Sol.

Their trip comes after going on a double date with Kim Kardashian and boyfriend, Pete Davidson, at celebrity hot spot A.O.C. Kim wore a Canadian tuxedo for the outing, tucking her denim button-up into her high-waisted wide-leg jeans. Pete matched his girlfriend’s style, wearing a similar wash blue jeans with a blue Uncle Paulie’s hoodie.

While Lauren wore a short blush dress with a thick black belt at the waist, the Amazon founder wore a black button-up and a pair of grey slacks.