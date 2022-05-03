Lady Gaga shows love for Tom Cruise with a kiss on the cheek at Las Vegas show

Lady Gaga is showing her appreciation for fellow actor Tom Cruise, kissing him on the cheek after her Las Vegas show on Sunday night.

The acclaimed singer who was expected to make an appearance at the 2022 Met Gala, posted a photo of herself planting a kiss on the Hollywood actor, and included another photo returning the kiss to him.

Fans of the artist were surprised as they were not aware that the two stars had such a close friendship, however Gaga explained that she was happy to see the actor attending her Jazz & Piano concert residency, taking place at the Park Theater of the Park MGM.

“Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Cruise on her Instagram post.

Gaga just released a new song ‘Hold My Hand’ especially recorded for the highly anticipated film ‘Tom Gun: Maverick’ set to be released in theaters May 27, starring Tom Cruise, which she described as a “love letter to the world” sharing her excitement for the new installment of the popular franchise.

It seems the sweet photos were posted just at the right time, after Gaga was trending on social media for missing the Met Gala and her new song being released on the same night.

Cruise is reprising his fan-favorite role as Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, acting alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.