Tom Cruise reveals more details about upcoming ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Tom Cruise is getting fans excited about the highly anticipated continuation of ‘Mission Impossible’ revealing new details about the upcoming film, including the official title Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

The actor previously shared his favorite parts about the movie, including some of the incredible stunts, before it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise detailed one of the motorcycle stunts in the film, where he had to drive off a cliff in Norway, describing it as “far and away the most dangerous thing I’ve attempted.”

The Hollywood star is back playing his fan-favorite character Ethan Hunt, promising viewers more action scenes, street combat and chilling scenes.

Director Christopher McQuarrie is also returning to work on the seventh installment after directing the franchise’s fifth and sixth installments, ‘Rogue Nation’ in 2015 and ‘Fallout’ in 2018.

Mission Impossible 7 went through a lot of issues during the pandemic, spending $700,000 for the cast and crew to maintain isolation on cruise ships, even using robots to help enforce covid protocols.

The actor was also the center of controversy after an audio recorded on set was leaked, with the actor losing his composure when he noticed the crew not wearing masks. And while the film was put on pause and continued filming in summer 2020, it is expected to be a total success, with the popular franchise earning $3.5 billion at the worldwide box office since 1996.