Why Miles Teller had a rough flight training experience filming Top Gun: Maverick

Miles Teller is getting real about his preparation for the long awaited film ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ the sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 cult movie, revealing that he had to go through flight training to play pilot Lieutenant Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw.

The 35-year-old actor detailed everything he had to do to get ready for the project, however he also explained that it was a rough start for him, as he was hungover from the night before, talking to Jimmy Kimmel about his experience on set.

“I had a wedding the night before I had to do all of this flight training, and I was like, ‘Ah, I’ll just have one or two light beers ’cause I’ve got this flight training tomorrow,‘” he admitted, “Cut to, I barely make it in time for the flight training. I’m so hungover.”

The star said it was a little difficult to focus on his training after drinking the night before, “You could not think of anything you’d want to be doing less than bombing manoeuvres and barrel rolls. And you’re just like, ‘I’m such an idiot.’”

And while the actor kept most details about the film to himself, he revealed that he had a positive experience working with Tom Cruise, who is back playing the fan-favorite character Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

Miles also said he has a piano scene with Tom in the movie, “I played piano when I was growing up, and so, I just said right off the bat, ‘I’m going to do this myself, I won’t need a double.’ It’s tough.”

Fans are excited to finally watch the highly anticipated sequel, premiering on theaters May 27, starring Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller and Tom Cruise.