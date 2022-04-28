Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers may have failed to make it to the NBA playoffs, but that wasn’t going to stop him from having fun in the sun. The baller, his wife Savannah, their family, and friends jetted off to the island of Maldives, and James made sure to pack some short shorts that showed off his athletic physique. Check out the goodbye video he posted on Instagram along with some photos from their trip below.
