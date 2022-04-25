Ben Affleck responds to dating app claims from ‘Selling Sunset’ star

Ben Affleck has responded to dating app claims made by ‘Selling Sunset’ star Emma Hernan, after she said they previously met on the celebrity app Raya last year.

During an episode of the popular reality show, Emma talks about her love life with Chrishell Stause, explaining she is active on Raya, which can only be accessed by celebrities and influencers, revealing that she “may or may not have been texting” with the Hollywood star.

“You could’ve foiled Bennifer,” Stause responded, adding “He was on the hunt,” to which Emma said “We have the Boston connection. It was very sweet.”

Emma says their alleged conversation happened before his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez, adding that she matched with the actor and he asked her out for coffee, however a representative for Affleck has now said that “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.”

She also talked about the actor during a recent interview with TODAY, explaining that they “talked for a little bit,” but never met up, describing Affleck as “super, super sweet.”

Now Ben is ready for the next step in his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, following his romantic bubble bath proposal, “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” Jennifer said.