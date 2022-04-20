Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are making another movie together

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting once more. The close friends and frequent collaborators have announced their new project together, a film that explores Nike and how it managed to secure a partnership with Michael Jordan in the ‘80s, one of the most significant moments in sports marketing.

©GettyImages



Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Ridley Scott at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Affleck and Damon will both star, co-write, and co-produce the film. Affleck will take on the role of director, an exciting prospect for those who’ve followed his directing career. Per Variety, Affleck will play Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, while Damon will play Sonny Vaccaro, a sports marketing executive who relentlessly pursued Michael Jordan and changed the landscape of what was possible in terms of sports partnerships.

The film will follow Vaccaro’s business plan and introduce Michael Jordan’s social circle to the audience, including his mother, who’ll play a prominent role in the film, and his coaches, advisors, and friends. While these roles haven’t been cast, it’s likely that they’ll feature a mix of up-and-coming actors and established household names.

The original script, which was written by Alex Convery, will get a pass from Damon and Affleck, with this marking their third Hollywood collaboration.

©GettyImages



Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at the 70th Annual Academy Awards.

This past year, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon collaborated on “The Last Duel” together. The film was directed by Ridley Scott and written by Affleck and Damon, who also starred and produced it. While it didn’t earn any award nominations, it was considered one of the biggest snubs of the year. “The Last Duel” was Affleck and Damon’s first time working together since “Good Will Hunting,” the 1997 film that earned them their first Academy Award.

Both Affleck and Damon continue to cultivate their prolific careers. While both are known for their acting work, they’re also screenwriters and producers. Affleck has directed a variety of successful films, including “Argo,” “Gone Baby Gone” and “Live By Night.”