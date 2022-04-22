Natalia Bryant compliments her chic look with a pop of pink for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ party

Natalia Bryant is coming into her own as a model, attending high-profile events and rocking chic outfits like nobody’s business.

The latest event the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant graced with her presence was on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, where they celebrated Burberry’s signature Lola bag. According to reports from Footwear News, the star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci.

The 19-year-old looked mature and polished in an all-black outfit, which included an oversized blazer. The outwear featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons, keeping things simple and chic.

The USC student paired her jacket with a pair of black trousers, forming a suit. The pants had a satin side seam that took them from boring to elevated, pairing them with simple, stappy black heels.

As for her glam, Natalia styled her hair pin-straight and wore some simple, neutral makeup for the occassion. The only pop of color in the ensemble came in the form of Burberry’s Small Quilted Lambskin Lola Bag in the color Primrose Pink, really drawing attention to the perfect-for-spring pastel purse.

At the event, Burberry brought celebrities and influencers together to celebrate its staple Lola bag, introduced under creative director Riccardo Tisci.

At a private West Hollywood residence, guests traveled through rooms decorated in the British brand’s signature beige tones and witnessed performances by Erykah Badu, American Dance Ghosts, Br0nz3_G0dd3ss, Drew Byrd, LSDXOXO, and Tygapaw. In addition to Natalia Bryant, high-profile attendees included Anitta, Chloe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, Lori Harvey, Madonna, Stella Maxwell, and Tinashe.