Britney Spears shares throwback from her first pregnancy

Britney Spears is pregnant and reminiscing about her past. Her most recent Instagram post features a photo of her first pregnancy. Spears had her son, Sean Preston, in 2005.
First images of Britney Spears during her third pregnancy emerge
Britney Spears will wait until giving birth to marry Sam Asghari
Spears shared a black and white photo of herself and her baby. In it, she’s wearing a white dress and holding her belly affectionately. She captioned it with a simple rose emoji. Spears had two kids with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jaden, 15. She is now pregnant with her third child, with her current partner Sam Asghari.
This week, Spears announced her pregnancy in an emotional post via Instagram. She discussed her excitement over the pregnancy and how she found out due to some weight gain on her trip to Maui. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote. Then she discussed some of the things that scare her about the process, like the paparazzi and the media pressuring her as they’ve done in the past, and prenatal depression, something she struggled with in her previous pregnancies. “it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” she wrote. “women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”
While Spears and Sam Asghari call each other husband and wife, the two are not yet married. According to a source, the two will wait until the birth of their baby to get married. “She is going to wait until after she has the baby to focus on that, and she will have nine months to plan her dream wedding now,” said the source.
Both Spears and Asghari are very interested in the wedding planning stage of their engagement, with both having clear ideas of what they want out of their big day. “Sam has spoken out about the type of wedding that the two of them want, and his words should be trusted on this,” said the source. “Britney has dreamed of her ‘happily ever after,’ and for over ten years, she thought she would not ever have it. She’s found it now, and she is so thankful and grateful for everything that she has, and even the things she doesn’t have.”