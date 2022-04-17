Britney Spears shares throwback from her first pregnancy

Britney Spears is pregnant and reminiscing about her past. Her most recent Instagram post features a photo of her first pregnancy. Spears had her son, Sean Preston, in 2005.

Spears shared a black and white photo of herself and her baby. In it, she’s wearing a white dress and holding her belly affectionately. She captioned it with a simple rose emoji. Spears had two kids with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jaden, 15. She is now pregnant with her third child, with her current partner Sam Asghari.

This week, Spears announced her pregnancy in an emotional post via Instagram. She discussed her excitement over the pregnancy and how she found out due to some weight gain on her trip to Maui. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote. Then she discussed some of the things that scare her about the process, like the paparazzi and the media pressuring her as they’ve done in the past, and prenatal depression, something she struggled with in her previous pregnancies. “it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” she wrote. “women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”