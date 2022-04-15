Justin Bieber is reportedly giving a surprise performance at Coachella

This year’s Coachella is already jam-packed with a lineup of amazing artists, but longtime fans know there are likely some pretty big surprises still to be announced.

The highly-anticipated Music & Arts Festival kicks off its first weekend today, with performances from Harry Styles, Anitta, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, and more to go down on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

According to reports from TMZ, the artists on the lineup aren’t the only ones fans will be excited to see, with a surprise performance from Justin Bieber supposedly in the mix.

The outlet says Bieber is using his days off between stops on his currently-in-progress tour to surprise attendees on Friday night. Citing “production sources,” the publication said that the “Peaches” singer is set to make an appearance alongside Daniel Caesar for a performance of the 2021 hit.

While the other featured artist on the song, Giveon, is also on the Coachella lineup, it’s not yet known whether he will be joining Bieber and Caesar for the alleged surprise performance. Caesar is set to perform on Friday, while Giveon is taking the stage on Saturday.

TMZ went on to suggest that it’s possible for Bieber to ultimately perform multiple songs in the middle of this not-so-surprise set, though none of this has been confirmed.

Of course, Coachella is not new to surprise appearances, having had huge names pop up on their stages unexpectedly. Justin Bieber is one of them,making an appearance during Ariana Grande’s headlining set back in 2019.