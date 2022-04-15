Coachella releases set times for this weekend’s festival: Here’s how you can watch from home

Coachella is finally here!

Today, Friday, April 15 is the first day of one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year. Music fans from Los Angeles and all over the world are heading to Coachella Valley to experience three days of music, art, food, and so much more.

Luckily for everyone at home, you can still experience the magic right there on your couch. Coachella will be livestreaming a number of musical performances throughout the weekend, starting today at 4pm on three different Youtube channels.

So, whether you’re on your way to the desert right now or you’re spending your weekend at home, take a look at the set times to see whose performances you’re gonna catch.

Channel 1 Schedule

Friday, April 15, 2022

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Princess Nokia

4:55 PM - Bishop Briggs

5:50 PM - Ari Lennox

6:40 PM - Carly Rae Jepsen

7:35 PM - Anitta

8:30 PM - Arcade Fire

9:40 PM - Lil Baby

10:35 PM - Daniel Caesar

11:35 PM - Harry Styles

Saturday, April 16, 2022

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Koffee

4:35 PM - Masego

5:05 PM - Wallows

6:00 PM - Cuco

6:50 PM - 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever

8:10 PM - Disclosure

9:30 PM - Flume

10:40 PM - Megan Thee Stallion

11:30 PM - Billie Eilish

Sunday, April 17, 2022

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Surf Curse

5:00 PM - Alec Benjamin

5:35 PM - Vince Staples

6:35 PM - Run the Jewels

7:35 PM - Finneas

8:30 PM - Maggie Rogers

9:15 PM - Karol G

10:05 PM - Doja Cat

11:05 PM - Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd