Coachella releases set times for this weekend’s festival: Here’s how you can watch from home

Coachella is finally here!
Today, Friday, April 15 is the first day of one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year. Music fans from Los Angeles and all over the world are heading to Coachella Valley to experience three days of music, art, food, and so much more.
Luckily for everyone at home, you can still experience the magic right there on your couch. Coachella will be livestreaming a number of musical performances throughout the weekend, starting today at 4pm on three different Youtube channels.
So, whether you’re on your way to the desert right now or you’re spending your weekend at home, take a look at the set times to see whose performances you’re gonna catch.
Channel 1 Schedule
Friday, April 15, 2022
4:00 PM - Welcome
4:15 PM - Princess Nokia
4:55 PM - Bishop Briggs
5:50 PM - Ari Lennox
6:40 PM - Carly Rae Jepsen
7:35 PM - Anitta
8:30 PM - Arcade Fire
9:40 PM - Lil Baby
10:35 PM - Daniel Caesar
11:35 PM - Harry Styles
Saturday, April 16, 2022
4:00 PM - Welcome
4:15 PM - Koffee
4:35 PM - Masego
5:05 PM - Wallows
6:00 PM - Cuco
6:50 PM - 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever
8:10 PM - Disclosure
9:30 PM - Flume
10:40 PM - Megan Thee Stallion
11:30 PM - Billie Eilish
Sunday, April 17, 2022
4:00 PM - Welcome
4:15 PM - Surf Curse
5:00 PM - Alec Benjamin
5:35 PM - Vince Staples
6:35 PM - Run the Jewels
7:35 PM - Finneas
8:30 PM - Maggie Rogers
9:15 PM - Karol G
10:05 PM - Doja Cat
11:05 PM - Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd
Channel 2 Schedule
Friday, April 15, 2022
4:00 PM - Welcome
4:15 PM - The Hu
5:00 PM - Raveena
5:25 PM - Mika
5:50 PM - Still Woozy
6:30 PM - Omar Apollo
7:15 PM - Niki
8:05 PM - Madeon
9:05 PM - Idles
10:00 PM - Phoebe Bridgers
11:00 PM - Louis the Child
12:05 AM - Big Sean
Saturday, April 16, 2022
4:00 PM - Welcome
4:15 PM - Beach Bunny
5:00 PM - J.I.D
5:45 PM - Giveon
6:40 PM - 100 gecs
7:30 PM - Caroline Polachek
8:25 PM - Brockhampton
9:15 PM - Danny Elfman
10:20 PM - Rich Brian
11:05 PM - Stromae
12:05 AM - 21 Savage
Sunday, April 17, 2022
4:00 PM - Welcome
4:15 PM - Yola
5:05 PM - Banda MS
5:40 PM - Beabadoobee
6:20 PM - Orville Peck
7:05 PM - Chicano Batman
7:55 PM - Dave
8:40 PM - Joji
10:15 PM - Jamie xx
Channel 3 Schedule
Friday, April 15, 2022
4:00 PM - Welcome
4:15 PM - The Regrettes
5:00 PM - John Summit
5:30 PM - Role Model
6:15 PM - Dom Dolla
7:00 PM - The Marias
7:45 PM - Slowthai
8:30 PM - Cordae
9:00 PM - Black Coffee
9:35 PM - Baby Keem
11:00 PM - Epik High
11:55 PM - Slander
12:30 AM - BadBadNotGood
Saturday, April 16, 2022
4:00 PM - Welcome
4:15 PM - Chelsea Cutler
4:55 PM - Current Joys
5:20 PM - Emo Nite
5:40 PM - Japanese Breakfast
6:25 PM - Girl in Red
7:15 PM - Rina Sawayama
8:15 PM - Steve Lacy
8:50 PM - Pabllo Vittar
9:40 PM - King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
11:00 PM - Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
11:30 PM - Hot Chip
12:05 AM - Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
Sunday, April 17, 2022
4:00 PM - Welcome
4:15 PM - Emotional Oranges
5:00 PM - Channel Tres
5:45 PM - Kim Petras
8:15 PM - Duck Sauce
9:55 PM - Duke Dumont
10:50 PM - Denzel Curry
11:35 PM - Belly