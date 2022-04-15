2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1

Coachella releases set times for this weekend’s festival: Here’s how you can watch from home

Couchella is back

By Rebecah Jacobs -Los Angeles

Coachella is finally here!

Today, Friday, April 15 is the first day of one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year. Music fans from Los Angeles and all over the world are heading to Coachella Valley to experience three days of music, art, food, and so much more.

Luckily for everyone at home, you can still experience the magic right there on your couch. Coachella will be livestreaming a number of musical performances throughout the weekend, starting today at 4pm on three different Youtube channels.

So, whether you’re on your way to the desert right now or you’re spending your weekend at home, take a look at the set times to see whose performances you’re gonna catch.



Channel 1 Schedule

Friday, April 15, 2022

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Princess Nokia

4:55 PM - Bishop Briggs

5:50 PM - Ari Lennox

6:40 PM - Carly Rae Jepsen

7:35 PM - Anitta

8:30 PM - Arcade Fire

9:40 PM - Lil Baby

10:35 PM - Daniel Caesar

11:35 PM - Harry Styles


Saturday, April 16, 2022

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Koffee

4:35 PM - Masego

5:05 PM - Wallows

6:00 PM - Cuco

6:50 PM - 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever

8:10 PM - Disclosure

9:30 PM - Flume

10:40 PM - Megan Thee Stallion

11:30 PM - Billie Eilish


Sunday, April 17, 2022

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Surf Curse

5:00 PM - Alec Benjamin

5:35 PM - Vince Staples

6:35 PM - Run the Jewels

7:35 PM - Finneas

8:30 PM - Maggie Rogers

9:15 PM - Karol G

10:05 PM - Doja Cat

11:05 PM - Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd



Channel 2 Schedule


Friday, April 15, 2022

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - The Hu

5:00 PM - Raveena

5:25 PM - Mika

5:50 PM - Still Woozy

6:30 PM - Omar Apollo

7:15 PM - Niki

8:05 PM - Madeon

9:05 PM - Idles

10:00 PM - Phoebe Bridgers

11:00 PM - Louis the Child

12:05 AM - Big Sean


Saturday, April 16, 2022

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Beach Bunny

5:00 PM - J.I.D

5:45 PM - Giveon

6:40 PM - 100 gecs

7:30 PM - Caroline Polachek

8:25 PM - Brockhampton

9:15 PM - Danny Elfman

10:20 PM - Rich Brian

11:05 PM - Stromae

12:05 AM - 21 Savage


Sunday, April 17, 2022

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Yola

5:05 PM - Banda MS

5:40 PM - Beabadoobee

6:20 PM - Orville Peck

7:05 PM - Chicano Batman

7:55 PM - Dave

8:40 PM - Joji

10:15 PM - Jamie xx



Channel 3 Schedule


Friday, April 15, 2022

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - The Regrettes

5:00 PM - John Summit

5:30 PM - Role Model

6:15 PM - Dom Dolla

7:00 PM - The Marias

7:45 PM - Slowthai

8:30 PM - Cordae

9:00 PM - Black Coffee

9:35 PM - Baby Keem

11:00 PM - Epik High

11:55 PM - Slander

12:30 AM - BadBadNotGood


Saturday, April 16, 2022

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Chelsea Cutler

4:55 PM - Current Joys

5:20 PM - Emo Nite

5:40 PM - Japanese Breakfast

6:25 PM - Girl in Red

7:15 PM - Rina Sawayama

8:15 PM - Steve Lacy

8:50 PM - Pabllo Vittar

9:40 PM - King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

11:00 PM - Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

11:30 PM - Hot Chip

12:05 AM - Kyary Pamyu Pamyu


Sunday, April 17, 2022

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Emotional Oranges

5:00 PM - Channel Tres

5:45 PM - Kim Petras

8:15 PM - Duck Sauce

9:55 PM - Duke Dumont

10:50 PM - Denzel Curry

11:35 PM - Belly


