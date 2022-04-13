Viola Davis opens up about her struggles with weight gain

Viola Davis is opening up about her struggles with weight gain and body image, revealing during a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, that ever since she turned 56 she has noticed a shift in her metabolism and body shape.

Loading the player...

“I turn 56, and I don’t know what fits anymore,” she confessed, explaining that she gained some weight during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, “I think something to do with those large glasses of liquor I’ve been drinking during the pandemic,” she smiled, “I’ve been knocking that back.”

“That’s when it hit,” the actress said, “Everything gets wider, bulgier and here’s the thing, I work out,” in reference to her active lifestyle and workout sessions.

She also says that she gets frustrated when weighs herself on the scale, “I get on the scale. I look at it. I get back off. I get back on. I get off. And then I’ll even take a hairpin out of my hair. I’ll put it on the side. I get back on. And by that time, I’m mad as hell.”

The Hollywood star has surprised everyone with her transformation as Michelle Obama in the TV drama ‘The First Lady,’ not only for her physical similarities but also for her portrayal and gestures, revealing that it “was no small task but an honor of a lifetime.”