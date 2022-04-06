Christina Aguilera flaunts her curves in purple leather dress for performance at the Dubai World Expo

Christina Aguilera sure knows how to pull off the color purple.

On Tuesday, April 5, the singer--who’s father is from Ecuador--took to Instagram on to post some behind-the-scenes shots of the stunning purple leather dress she wore for her performance at the Dubai World Expo last week. Aguilera took the stage to close out the six-month expo on the Jubilee Stage.

©Christina Aguilera





For the big performance, Xtina wore a figure-hugging dress that showed off every single curve on her body, featuring a mockneck and long bell sleeves. She added a pair of black fishnet gloves with sparkling rhinestones, which peeked through the long sleeves as she moved her hands.

The singer’s platinum blonde hair was worn parted down the middle, with the waves reaching all the way below her bust and contrasting the dark dress. She even matched her makeup to her eggplant-colored dress, with sparkly purple eyeshadow and a dramatic lash completing the look.

While fans might be more used to Aguilera showing off more skin, according to guide2dubai.com, “it is best to remain covered from shoulder at least to the knees” when it comes to female dress code in Dubai.

©Christina Aguilera





The iconic singer’s latest appearance, and her first show in 2022, comes less than two months after she released her new EP La Fuerza. Just last month, the singer announced that she will be headlining the 2022 LA Pride concert this summer.

Taking place from June 10 to 12, this will be the organization’s first in-person event in three years. To celebrate their 52nd anniversary, the organizers are bringing the iconic LA Pride Parade back to its historical roots in Hollywood, the location of their first LGBTQ parade in 1970.