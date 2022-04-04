Martha Stewart mourns the death of her cat after her dogs mistakenly killed the pet

Martha Stewart took to social media to announce the tragic death of her cat after her dogs mistakenly killed her. Stewart informed that Princess Peony was confused for an interloper.

The retail businesswoman, writer, and television personality shared a photo of her cat’s grave and the caption, “burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony. The four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self,” she explained. “I will miss her very badly. RIP beauty.”

Stewart informed on her website that Princess Peony and her other Persian cat, Empress Tang, were born on May 11, 2009. She also revealed that he has “at least 20 cats, 25 dogs, 10 chinchillas, scores of canaries and parakeets, two ponies, three donkeys, 10 horses, many sheep and goats, hundreds of chickens, geese, turkeys, guinea fowl, quail, peacocks, and homing pigeons.”

Stewart’s loss comes after Hilary Duff lost her beloved “sweet” dog Jak. The 34-year-old How I Met Your Father star took to social media to share the news in a heartfelt tribute alongside throwback photos. “Rest easy my sweet Jak… a true fine wine.”