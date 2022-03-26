Zoe Saldaña stuns in pink at pre-Oscars party

Zoe Saldaña looked beautiful and stylish at a pre-Oscars event. The actress wore an outfit highlighting different shares of pink, made up of a top, a belt, some comfy-looking pants and heels.
Saldaña wore a pink shirt that revealed her shoulders, cinched to her waist by a golden belt. She wore some velvet pants and matching heels. Tying the whole look together was a bronze-colored clutch.
Saldaña’s makeup consisted of some velvet eye shadow and glittery lipstick. Her hair was straight and she wore dangling earrings.
The event she attended was the RCGD Global Pre-Oscars Evening of Sustainable Innovation, hosted by Red Carpet Green Dress. The organization helps celebrities dress sustainably come Oscar night and is run by Suzy Amis Cameron, the wife of James Cameron, director of the Avatar films. The event honored designers who made sustainable and beautiful outfits.
The Academy Awards will be airing on ABC this Sunday, March 27th, starting at 8 PM Eastern Time. The event will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes, marking the first time where three women host the show. It’s also the return of Oscar hosts, which hadn’t been utilized since 2018.
This year’s Oscars will look different than years past, with the Academy shuffling things up in order to address their failing viewership. The live segment was shortened significantly, cutting out eight categories that will be awarded off-screen. These include documentary short subject, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short film, live-action short film, and sound editing.
New categories include the fan favorite film category, an award that will be given to the film that receives the most votes on social media. Notable presenters of the evening include Rachel Zegler, Shaun White, Stephanie Beatriz, Zoe Kravitz, Shawn Mendes, and Venus and Serena Williams.