Zoe Saldaña stuns in pink at pre-Oscars party

Zoe Saldaña looked beautiful and stylish at a pre-Oscars event. The actress wore an outfit highlighting different shares of pink, made up of a top, a belt, some comfy-looking pants and heels.

Saldaña wore a pink shirt that revealed her shoulders, cinched to her waist by a golden belt. She wore some velvet pants and matching heels. Tying the whole look together was a bronze-colored clutch.

She paired her outfit with elegant jewelry and simple make up.

Saldaña’s makeup consisted of some velvet eye shadow and glittery lipstick. Her hair was straight and she wore dangling earrings.

The event she attended was the RCGD Global Pre-Oscars Evening of Sustainable Innovation, hosted by Red Carpet Green Dress. The organization helps celebrities dress sustainably come Oscar night and is run by Suzy Amis Cameron, the wife of James Cameron, director of the Avatar films. The event honored designers who made sustainable and beautiful outfits.