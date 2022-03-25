Machine Gun Kelly’s new album has a Pete Davidson cameo

Machine Gun Kelly’s new record was released today, March 25th. “Mainstream Sellout” is his sixth studio album, and it was made in partnership with Travis Barker, a mix of punk-pop reminiscent of the era of Blink-182 and Avril Lavigne. It also features a couple of surprising cameos, among them, Pete Davidson.

©GettyImages



Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson worked together on the film “Big Time Adolescence.”

The cameo appears on “Wall of Fame (Interlude)” which features a conversation between Kelly, Davidson, and Casie, Kelly’s 12-year-old daughter. In it, the three are talking about a wall with famous people’s names on it. “What’s this wall?” Davidson says. “We love the wall!” says Casie. “It’s a wall of famous people? Wow… L.A. sucks,” Davidson says, making Kelly laugh.

Casie wonders if Kelly is on the wall, prompting Davidson to joke, “Are you on the wall, daddy?” Once Kelly confirms that he is, Davidson wraps up the interlude. “Oh, well, that’s cool,” he says. “‘Cause I didn’t see that I was on the wall and I’m a little jealous. I think the wall’s lame, but I wanna be on it. Does that make sense? Anyway, I hope the next song is a banger. Enjoy Machine Gun Kelly’s album.”