Machine Gun Kelly’s new album has a Pete Davidson cameo

Machine Gun Kelly’s new record was released today, March 25th. “Mainstream Sellout” is his sixth studio album, and it was made in partnership with Travis Barker, a mix of punk-pop reminiscent of the era of Blink-182 and Avril Lavigne. It also features a couple of surprising cameos, among them, Pete Davidson.
Why Machine Gun Kelly fears his ‘stable life’ will have a negative impact on his songwriting
Britney Spears has no idea who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick are
The cameo appears on “Wall of Fame (Interlude)” which features a conversation between Kelly, Davidson, and Casie, Kelly’s 12-year-old daughter. In it, the three are talking about a wall with famous people’s names on it. “What’s this wall?” Davidson says. “We love the wall!” says Casie. “It’s a wall of famous people? Wow… L.A. sucks,” Davidson says, making Kelly laugh.
Casie wonders if Kelly is on the wall, prompting Davidson to joke, “Are you on the wall, daddy?” Once Kelly confirms that he is, Davidson wraps up the interlude. “Oh, well, that’s cool,” he says. “‘Cause I didn’t see that I was on the wall and I’m a little jealous. I think the wall’s lame, but I wanna be on it. Does that make sense? Anyway, I hope the next song is a banger. Enjoy Machine Gun Kelly’s album.”
Machine Gun Kelly often has interludes and bits of audio in his records, featuring friends and loved ones. Pete Davidson has appeared in a couple and so has Megan Fox.
In a recent interview with Billboard, Kelly talked about his new record and how much he loves the genres of rap and rock. He explained that while he wanted to do a rap record after his previous album, which was punk and incredibly succesful, he decided to stick to rock. “But I love playing guitar,” he said. “The 2010s was great for singers and rappers, and I was part of that. But I think we needed something else: We needed an instrument. Kids come up to me like, ‘Dude, the first time I ever saw someone play guitar in concert was at your concert — and now I take guitar lessons,’” he said.