Nicolas Cage’s goth Dracula look sets the internet aflame

Nicolas Cage is playing Dracula. The legendary and eccentric actor was spotted in the set of “Renfield” looking exactly as you’d hoped — like the weirdest and coolest vampire ever.
The photo features Cage with a red velvet coat and some ostentatious gold jewelry. His hair looks dark and is combed back, and he has white make up on, making him look pale and vampire like. His nails are also long and yellowish, suggesting that “Renfield” is going for a more gothic vampire than the sexy ones that have appeared in recent TV shows and movies.
The internet had a blast with the photos, calling the look sexy and saying that they had no notes to make the character better.
Nic Cage's Dracula is already perfect, no notes. pic.twitter.com/8cSSViVBHZ— Kevin "NCC-1701. No bloody A, B, C, or D." Church (@Kevin_Church) March 23, 2022
PLEASE tell me I'm not the only person who finds Nic Cage as Dracula attractive. Nobody has backed me up yet. I NEED SUPPORT. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/k1uBKXbNJ2— Liz the Frizz (@LizTheFrizzzz) March 24, 2022
if nic cage's dracula is actually sexy then my life is over https://t.co/vKeTrgla4M— tesco value male (@gothbabys) March 23, 2022
“Renfield” stars Cage and Nicholas Hoult, and it follows the charged relationship that exists between Dracula and his henchman, Renfield. The movie appears to be a comedy horror mash up, something that Cage will likely make the most of. “The key, I think, is movement,” Cage said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I saw a movie called ‘Malignant’ and the director James Wan and the actress created this choreography that was terrifying. So I’m hoping to do something like that where Dracula can either glide or move like Sadako in ‘Ringu.’”
Recently, Cage has hit a stride of great films that have gathered him new fans and have pushed a lot of people to reminisce about his best work. His most recent projects have been loved by fans and critics alike, including the films “Mandy,” “Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse,” and “Pig.” This year, he stars in “The Unberable Weight of Massive Talent,” a film where he plays himself.