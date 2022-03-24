Nicolas Cage’s goth Dracula look sets the internet aflame

Nicolas Cage is playing Dracula. The legendary and eccentric actor was spotted in the set of “Renfield” looking exactly as you’d hoped — like the weirdest and coolest vampire ever.

Nicolas Cage Is Out for Blood as Dracula on New Orleans Set of Renfield https://t.co/c8n1AJLQ6O — People (@people) March 23, 2022

The photo features Cage with a red velvet coat and some ostentatious gold jewelry. His hair looks dark and is combed back, and he has white make up on, making him look pale and vampire like. His nails are also long and yellowish, suggesting that “Renfield” is going for a more gothic vampire than the sexy ones that have appeared in recent TV shows and movies.

The internet had a blast with the photos, calling the look sexy and saying that they had no notes to make the character better.

Nic Cage's Dracula is already perfect, no notes. pic.twitter.com/8cSSViVBHZ — Kevin "NCC-1701. No bloody A, B, C, or D." Church (@Kevin_Church) March 23, 2022

PLEASE tell me I'm not the only person who finds Nic Cage as Dracula attractive. Nobody has backed me up yet. I NEED SUPPORT. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/k1uBKXbNJ2 — Liz the Frizz (@LizTheFrizzzz) March 24, 2022