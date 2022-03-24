Pamela Anderson excited for upcoming Broadway debut: ‘I’m gonna give it all I have’

Pamela Anderson is taking over! The 54-year-old actress is sharing her excitement about her upcoming debut on Broadway, playing Roxie Hart in the musical ‘Chicago.’ The iconic star says this role will give her a “moment to shine for once” and promises to give the audience everything they want.

“It’s just unbelievable that anyone even offered me this kind of role, so I’m gonna give it all I have,” she said during a recent interview, adding “I’m not gonna let myself down, I’m not going to let my family down... I just feel like this is really the moment for me to shine for once. I’m doing this for myself, which is rare. I haven’t done that before.”

Pamela has also received support from her fans on social media, and she agrees that this is the perfect opportunity for making a long awaited comeback.

“It’s good timing. My kids are grown. My kids are my biggest cheerleaders,” she said, “... I feel like it’s time. I need a challenge. I needed to do something. I needed this. I’ve been kind of gone for a while, you know, and I’m back.”

She also says she is thrilled to have a new challenge with the coveted role of Roxie, explaining that she feels “so blessed and lucky. I’m just jumping off the bridge into it and doing everything I can. I’m surprising myself singing and dancing.”

“I like that kind of dangerous, crazy feeling that you can’t do something and then you surprise yourself,” she shared. “You don’t know what you’re capable of until you try it. So that’s what I’m really curious about is: What can I actually do? Because I haven’t applied myself to much in life except for my children,” she concluded.