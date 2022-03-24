Bad Bunny
UNA NOCHE

Bad Bunny wants you to stay the night in his big rig and give you VIP tickets: Here’s how

3 lucky fans will get the opportunity

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Bad Bunny wants you to check out his big rig. The singer has become an Airbnb host, and three lucky fans will get to open the trailer doors to his iconic 53-foot matte black semi-truck for an overnight stay following his final tour stop in Miami. Oh, and VIP tickets to his sold-out tour are included. Read the details below.

Bad Bunny©Airbnb

Fans can request to book the one-night stays for April 6, April 7, and April 8 beginning Tuesday, March 29 at 1:00 PM ET on Airbnb’s website. The 3 lucky fans will get VIP tickets to his sold-out El Último Tour Del Mundo in Miami. Bad Bunny will unfortunately not be there, but there will be a recorded virtual greeting. The guests will also get a tour of the singer’s favorite stops in Miami.

Bad Bunny told Airbnb, “Being on tour has reconnected me with my fans and the energy they give me during each show in every city we visit is incredible.”

Bad Bunny©Airbnb

The West Coast Customs designed rig with chrome flames, customized grill and lights, and all leather interiors appeared on his latest album cover and takes center stage during the opening sequence of his set on tour. “I’m hoping that by hosting guests in my truck I can give them a chance to feel like they’re on tour with me. This truck has played such a big role in the concept of my tour and my last album that I want to share this unique experience with them,” he continued.

Bad Bunny©Airbnb

