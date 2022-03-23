Sandra Bullock reveals the hilarious rivalry between her and Channing Tatum’s daughters

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum seem to get along well both on and off screen, but unfortunately for the actors, the same wasn’t always the case for their kids.

During a screening of their new film, The Lost City, last week, the actress revealed that her daughter Laila and Tatum’s daughter Everly used to get into their fair share of trouble when they were in preschool.

“Channing and I were always getting called by the principal of our school because our daughters were at each other’s throats,” Bullock told PEOPLE. “It’s not the case anymore, but like one of them was trying to outdo the other one and take the other one down. It was hilarious.”

She continued, “So we were always praying it was the other one’s daughter when we were called into the office.”

The 57-year-old added that their daughters’ principal was always “gentle” when breaking the newsto them, because she already knew how “mortified” her and Tatum were. Plus, the drama between the girls was never one-sided.

“They’re pretty equal,” Bullock said, going on to reveal that Laila and Everly are now close friends after spending time together while their parents filmed their new project.

“They’re both equally suited and they were both as strong but now we had a month for them to be quarantined while we were filming and it was a love fest,” she explained. “Just sleepovers, everyone in my bed. It was everyone, not Channing. Just the kids. Channing got the night off, he was off with his buddies.”