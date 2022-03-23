Gisele Bündchen is releasing a new cookbook full of the Brady family’s recipes

Gisele Bündchen is getting ready to release a new health and wellness cookbook! The supermodel was inspired by the Brady family diet, and readers can expect to know more about the recipes she enjoys with her kids and Tom Brady.

Loading the player...

The bad news is that the cookbook is expected to be released in spring 2024, and she will include her diet and wellness routines, as this is reported to be part of her deal with United Talent Agency (UTA).

The famous quarterback and the iconic model have a very specific diet, known as the 80/20 diet, as it was revealed by Tom in his book ‘The TB12 Method,’ describing his “holistic approach to health and wellness, with a focus on performance and recovery.”

In the book the athlete details that “about 80% of this diet consists of organically grown fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes. The remaining 20% comes from grass-fed, organic, antibiotic- and hormone-free lean meats and wild-caught fish or seafood.”

©The TB12 Method





One of the recipes that fans of the quarterback remember the most, is the “delicious, but much healthier“ avocado dessert, so we will have to wait and see what recipes Gisele is planning to include in her cookbook.

This is also not her first publication, as she previously published ‘ Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life in 2018.’