Zac Efron shows off insane muscles at the beach in Costa Rica

It’s been 16 years since Zac Efron first made his name as a Hollywood heartthrob in High School Musical, but he’s still got fans--old and new--swooning over him every day.

The 34-year-old was spotted at the beach over the weekend, showing off his super muscular physique while on vacation in Costa Rica.

Wearing nothing but a pair of short blue swim trucks, the actor kept cool by wearing a baseball cap and a pair of black sunglasses.

He was seen jogging on the sand just like in his 2017 remake of Baywatch, and in other photos, he carried some beach gear alongside two friends.

Efron has clearly been enjoying his time in Costa Rica, posting some pictures of him riding an ATV to Instagram and writing in his caption, “mi corazón está aquí” or “my heart is here” and tagging his location.

Lately, the Neighbors actor has been doing a lot less acting and a lot more traveling, something he documented in his Netflix series, Down to Earth with Zac Efron. His trip to Costa Rica comes after he traveled with his family to celebrate his younger brother Dylan’s 30th birthday.

It’s no wonder why the star has such a killer body, telling PEOPLE in 2019 that he treats training for movies “like it’s an Olympic event.”

“It’s definitely fun because you get to put everything on the line in terms of your work ethic and seeing how far you can push it,” he said at the time. “It’s a finite period of time, but I would not consider that a healthy or normal way to live everyday life.”